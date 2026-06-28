ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Cuts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,364 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,814 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $291,073,000 after buying an additional 127,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,720,000 after buying an additional 82,727 shares during the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

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Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.7%

ROK opened at $476.19 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.44 and a 52 week high of $486.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Rockwell Automation's payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $501.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $457.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Rockwell Automation

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 4,024 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.97, for a total transaction of $1,818,727.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,563.98. This represents a 96.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total value of $1,133,039.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,353,591.76. The trade was a 15.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 12,308 shares of company stock worth $5,339,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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