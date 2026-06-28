ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $175.85 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 474,419 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned about 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $175,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,211,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $970,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,458 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $620,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $739,550,000 after buying an additional 1,753,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $155.28 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business's 50 day moving average price is $158.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.88. The firm has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.TJX Companies's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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