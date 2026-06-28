ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $182.22 Million Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,219 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 45,844 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 2.0% of ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. owned 0.14% of Stryker worth $182,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. The trade was a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $332.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The firm has a market cap of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business's fifty day moving average is $311.10 and its 200-day moving average is $339.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Stryker's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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