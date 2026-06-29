ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Has $875,000 Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. cut its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 11,662 shares during the quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after buying an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Qualcomm by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,163,030,000 after buying an additional 2,771,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Qualcomm by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,090,025,000 after buying an additional 1,764,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion from $22 billion and said its data center business could exceed $15 billion by 2029, reinforcing the company’s push beyond smartphone chips.

Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion from $22 billion and said its data center business could exceed $15 billion by 2029, reinforcing the company’s push beyond smartphone chips. Positive Sentiment: The company said Meta and Microsoft are early customers for its data center CPUs, giving investors outside validation for Qualcomm’s AI infrastructure strategy and helping the market see a clearer growth path.

The company said Meta and Microsoft are early customers for its data center CPUs, giving investors outside validation for Qualcomm’s AI infrastructure strategy and helping the market see a clearer growth path. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more bullish after the update, with multiple firms raising price targets and DZ Bank upgrading Qualcomm from hold to buy, suggesting Wall Street is warming to the diversification story.

Analysts turned more bullish after the update, with multiple firms raising price targets and DZ Bank upgrading Qualcomm from hold to buy, suggesting Wall Street is warming to the diversification story. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm also announced a $3.9 billion acquisition of Modular, which should strengthen its AI software stack and improve its ability to compete in cloud and edge AI workloads.

Qualcomm also announced a $3.9 billion acquisition of Modular, which should strengthen its AI software stack and improve its ability to compete in cloud and edge AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces from outlets like Seeking Alpha and 247WallSt argue the market may still be misunderstanding Qualcomm’s AI pivot, but these are opinion-driven and less directly market-moving.

Commentary pieces from outlets like Seeking Alpha and 247WallSt argue the market may still be misunderstanding Qualcomm’s AI pivot, but these are opinion-driven and less directly market-moving. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat guidance, investors may still worry that much of the promised AI chip revenue is years away and that execution risk remains high, especially as Qualcomm transitions away from its handset-heavy mix.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $189.39 on Monday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company's fifty day moving average price is $201.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.79.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $179.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $218.03.

View Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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