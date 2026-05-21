ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 17,007 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,809 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,924.5% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $123,100,000 after purchasing an additional 392,802 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $422,241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,846,877 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,146,040,000 after purchasing an additional 388,864 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $18,694,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,625,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of VEEV opened at $165.10 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $169.55 and its 200 day moving average is $205.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.05 and a 12-month high of $310.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 28.44%.The business had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company's revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $116,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $506,296.92. The trade was a 18.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Zacks Research cut Veeva Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $296.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $276.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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