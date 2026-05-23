ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 18,688 Shares of Edison International $EIX

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 123.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,857 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Edison International were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Edison International by 677.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 113.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd lifted its stake in Edison International by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EIX

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $71.34 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The company's 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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