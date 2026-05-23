ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 2,334 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 127.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 798,975 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $409,661,000 after acquiring an additional 669,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $572,351,000 after acquiring an additional 311,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,203,592,000 after acquiring an additional 244,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in EMCOR Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 489,658 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $318,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,657 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $848.33 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $816.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $726.47. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.68 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.17.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $34,416,471. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $799.29.

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EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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