ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 39,994 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,708 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 39,994 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after buying an additional 297,132 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,016,467 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,667,121,000 after buying an additional 182,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,386,313 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,311,457,000 after buying an additional 867,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,422,708 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $923,919,000 after buying an additional 263,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $74.66 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company's 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.11.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here