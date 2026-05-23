ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 40,450 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 400.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,552 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in General Mills were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. State Street Corp raised its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,717,972 shares of the company's stock worth $1,700,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145,701 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,664,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,469,000 after buying an additional 883,150 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,625,000 after buying an additional 1,383,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,585,110 shares of the company's stock worth $281,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,111,787 shares of the company's stock worth $207,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,093 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company's 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of -0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $55.19.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore set a $45.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIS

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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