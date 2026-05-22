ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 4,536 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,464 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $323.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $299.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.27. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,750. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. HSBC began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $322.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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