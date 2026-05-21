ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 51,853 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,179 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 51,853 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Oracle were worth $47,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $187.90 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $540.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $164.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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