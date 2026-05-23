ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 7,259 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 182.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,232 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 34.4% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company's stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $200.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.75 and a 52-week high of $233.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.Cardinal Health's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5158 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is 31.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

See Also

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