ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires 9,618 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 410.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Allstate were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Allstate by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,452 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,865 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,920 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,908 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $216.64 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $188.08 and a one year high of $227.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.27 and a 200-day moving average of $208.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total transaction of $4,064,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 82,227 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,267.60. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Allstate from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

See Also

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