ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires New Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 16,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASTS shares. New Street Research set a $106.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded AST SpaceMobile from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on AST SpaceMobile

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $3,854,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 34,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,348,857.50. This represents a 53.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,145,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,239 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,300,865.26. The trade was a 25.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 105,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,748,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.89% of the company's stock.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 5.0%

ASTS opened at $56.20 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $133.86. The company has a current ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 18.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.43). AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 573.67%.The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. AST SpaceMobile's revenue for the quarter was up 1952.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators continue to argue that the recent pullback is a buying opportunity, saying AST SpaceMobile’s long-term direct-to-device satellite connectivity story remains intact and that launch-vehicle issues, not lost demand, are behind recent volatility.

Some analysts and commentators continue to argue that the recent pullback is a buying opportunity, saying AST SpaceMobile’s long-term direct-to-device satellite connectivity story remains intact and that launch-vehicle issues, not lost demand, are behind recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: There is speculation that the new $1 billion note proceeds could support a launch-provider acquisition, which may help AST SpaceMobile reduce long-term reliance on SpaceX and Blue Origin and improve vertical integration. Article Title

There is speculation that the new $1 billion note proceeds could support a launch-provider acquisition, which may help AST SpaceMobile reduce long-term reliance on SpaceX and Blue Origin and improve vertical integration. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in available figures, so it does not appear to be a major fresh driver for the stock today.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in available figures, so it does not appear to be a major fresh driver for the stock today. Negative Sentiment: The $1 billion convertible note deal is the clearest near-term negative, as investors may view it as a potential source of future share dilution and added balance-sheet complexity. Article Title

The $1 billion convertible note deal is the clearest near-term negative, as investors may view it as a potential source of future share dilution and added balance-sheet complexity. Negative Sentiment: A law firm investigation into claims on behalf of ASTS investors adds legal uncertainty and can weigh on sentiment. Article Title

A law firm investigation into claims on behalf of ASTS investors adds legal uncertainty and can weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Shares have also been under pressure from a broader risk-off move in launch and space-related stocks, reflecting investor caution ahead of a key test flight and ongoing volatility in the sector.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company's core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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