ABN Amro Investment Solutions Acquires Shares of 10,378 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayban bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 407.1% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,537.5% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 393 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.88.

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Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $105.11 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $110.90. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Announces Dividend

Why Chemours Co NYSE: CC Stock is the Recipe for Gains

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 213.0%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a major independent bottler and distributor of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, operating under a long-standing franchise relationship with The Coca-Cola Company. The business manufactures, bottles, sells and delivers a broad portfolio of global and local beverage brands, including still and sparkling soft drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks and ready-to-drink teas and coffees. Its activities encompass production, packaging, marketing and route-to-market distribution for retail, foodservice, convenience and vending customers.

The company was created through the combination of Coca-Cola European Partners and Coca-Cola Amatil in 2021, bringing together beverage operations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

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