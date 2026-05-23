ABN Amro Investment Solutions Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) by 238.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the game software company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.36, for a total value of $302,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,547.76. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $1,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,507,721.53. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,906 shares of company stock worth $8,032,336. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $200.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.19 and a 52 week high of $204.88. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $201.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.23.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EA

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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