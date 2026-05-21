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ABN Amro Investment Solutions Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Intuit logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its Intuit stake by 147.5% in the fourth quarter, adding 19,695 shares to reach 33,045 shares valued at about $21.9 million.
  • Intuit delivered better-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, beating estimates on both earnings and revenue, and it raised full-year guidance for revenue and profit.
  • The company also signaled confidence in its outlook by authorizing an $8 billion share repurchase and increasing its quarterly dividend, even as it continues expanding AI capabilities across products like QuickBooks.
  • Interested in Intuit? Here are five stocks we like better.

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 147.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,045 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Intuit were worth $21,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 135.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $383.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.11 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $408.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $634.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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