ABN Amro Investment Solutions Boosts Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,189 shares of the auto parts company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned 0.20% of Autoliv worth $18,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Autoliv Trading Up 2.1%

ALV opened at $118.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $130.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 6.45%.Autoliv's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Wall Street Zen cut Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autoliv from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Autoliv from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on Autoliv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Autoliv

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, EVP Christian Swahn sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $180,360.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $648,467.42. This represents a 21.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 8,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $1,108,378.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,617,607.90. This represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,124 shares of company stock worth $2,698,873. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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