ABN Amro Investment Solutions Boosts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) by 238.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,356 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,054 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% in the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $233,323.80. This trade represents a 44.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 10.7%

NYSE HPE opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of -197.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business's 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

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