ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys 13,007 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,984 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total value of $469,625.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $280.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $266.01 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $253.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.35. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $276.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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