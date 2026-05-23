ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys 17,900 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 109.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,294 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 104,530 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $91.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.77 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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