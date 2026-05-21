ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys 18,486 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,150 shares of the software company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Adobe were worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the software company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the software company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the software company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Get Adobe alerts: Sign Up

Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $338.15.

Read Our Latest Report on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $253.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.25 and a 200-day moving average of $288.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.13 and a 1-year high of $422.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adobe wasn't on the list.

While Adobe currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here