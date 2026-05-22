ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys 36,984 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 518.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,123 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 36,984 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,907,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $352,038,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,515,299 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $196,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,064,587 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $7,657,034,000 after purchasing an additional 821,739 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3,981.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 718,536 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $91,599,000 after purchasing an additional 700,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $94.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.85. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.47 per share, with a total value of $4,723,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 285,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,923,950. The trade was a 21.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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