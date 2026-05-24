ABN Amro Investment Solutions Buys 7,612 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 323.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,965 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Twilio were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Twilio by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,212,436 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $121,353,000 after purchasing an additional 440,423 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,517 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,294 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Twilio by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,086 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 28,748 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Twilio Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $187.95 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $203.71. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 293.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $147.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.40.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 675,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.54, for a total transaction of $130,639,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,534,800. The trade was a 29.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $268,236.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,444.90. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 728,269 shares of company stock valued at $137,778,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

See Also

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