ABN Amro Investment Solutions Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,899 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned approximately 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $27,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 909 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,488 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,569,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,421,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Verisk Analytics from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $237.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at $538,920. The trade was a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $214,200. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $181.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.94 and a 1 year high of $322.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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