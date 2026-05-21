ABN Amro Investment Solutions Grows Position in Visa Inc. $V

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 112.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,793 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 67,185 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Visa were worth $44,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa announced a strategic partnership with Trip.com Group to expand digital-first travel payments and personalized booking experiences across Asia-Pacific, which could support future transaction volume and deepen Visa’s role in travel spending. Visa and Trip.com Group Ink Strategic Collaboration, Enabling Consumers to Chase Their Passions Through Travel

Visa announced a strategic partnership with Trip.com Group to expand digital-first travel payments and personalized booking experiences across Asia-Pacific, which could support future transaction volume and deepen Visa’s role in travel spending. Positive Sentiment: Visa launched an “Agentic Ready” program in the UAE and highlighted its push into AI-driven commerce, signaling the company is positioning itself for next-generation payments as consumers increasingly use AI shopping tools. Visa launches 'Agentic Ready' programme in UAE

Visa launched an “Agentic Ready” program in the UAE and highlighted its push into AI-driven commerce, signaling the company is positioning itself for next-generation payments as consumers increasingly use AI shopping tools. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s Spring 2026 Threats Report showed the company is strengthening network security, even as criminals shift toward AI-enabled social engineering; that can help Visa’s reputation for safe, reliable payments and support adoption of its network. Visa Threats Report: As Network Security Strengthens, Criminals Accelerate Shift to AI-Enabled Social Engineering

Visa’s Spring 2026 Threats Report showed the company is strengthening network security, even as criminals shift toward AI-enabled social engineering; that can help Visa’s reputation for safe, reliable payments and support adoption of its network. Positive Sentiment: Visa also unveiled community and brand initiatives tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026, including a Toronto soccer park and small-business support, which expands visibility ahead of a major global event. Visa Canada Brings Visa Street Soccer Park to Toronto

Visa also unveiled community and brand initiatives tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026, including a Toronto soccer park and small-business support, which expands visibility ahead of a major global event. Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst-style articles continued to frame Visa as a strong long-term fintech franchise with solid balance sheet metrics and growth drivers in AI commerce and value-added services, but these were largely commentary rather than fresh catalysts.

Several analyst-style articles continued to frame Visa as a strong long-term fintech franchise with solid balance sheet metrics and growth drivers in AI commerce and value-added services, but these were largely commentary rather than fresh catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Recent market chatter about Berkshire Hathaway fully exiting Visa in Q1 2026 may weigh on sentiment, although the stake sale is old news and does not change Visa’s operating outlook.

Visa Stock Up 0.4%

V stock opened at $331.18 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $594.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business's 50-day moving average price is $312.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.46.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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