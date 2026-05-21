ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $104.51 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,068 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Mastercard were worth $104,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $631.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

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Mastercard Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $498.59 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $502.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $480.50 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $440.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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