ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lessened its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS - Free Report) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 48,456 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 43.5% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,128 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,080 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $175,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,256 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 47.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company's stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $397.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 104.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Odeon Capital Group set a $65.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $67.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.70.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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