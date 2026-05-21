ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $15.66 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 135.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,531 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 68,807 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total transaction of $213,532.65. Following the sale, the director owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,636.88. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $4,482,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,678.08. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,573,179. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Raymond James Financial raised Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $181.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average is $137.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $83.86 and a one year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

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About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

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