ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

ABN Amro Investment Solutions cut its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $394.00.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the sale, the director owned 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,112.94. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $319.27 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $306.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $258.19 and a 52-week high of $363.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Jones Lang LaSalle's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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