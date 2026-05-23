ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR - Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,355 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAMR. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 12,278.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,147,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $145,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,603 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 123.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,525 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $177,152,000 after acquiring an additional 816,217 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,615,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 97.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,990 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $121,439,000 after acquiring an additional 490,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 23.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,629,554 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $199,490,000 after acquiring an additional 314,235 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAMR. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lamar Advertising

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ross Lamar Reilly sold 5,969 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.65, for a total value of $767,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,039,102.50. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $153.10 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $136.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.18. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $113.05 and a 52-week high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Lamar Advertising's payout ratio is currently 118.08%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company NASDAQ: LAMR is one of North America's largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

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