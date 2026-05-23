ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $2.44 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO - Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company's stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $330.00 price target on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Lincoln Electric from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $296.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LECO

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of LECO opened at $263.43 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.65 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $257.88 and its 200-day moving average is $256.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 12.38%.The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Lincoln Electric's payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: LECO is a global manufacturer and distributor of welding products, robotic welding systems, plasma and oxyfuel cutting equipment, and surface treatment systems. The company's portfolio encompasses welding consumables such as electrodes and wires, as well as power sources, torches, and automated welding cells. Lincoln Electric also offers software solutions and training services designed to optimize productivity and quality in fabrication and manufacturing operations.

Founded in 1895 by John C.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lincoln Electric, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lincoln Electric wasn't on the list.

While Lincoln Electric currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here