ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $30.36 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley $MS

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,025 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 57,521 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $30,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 467,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $74,273,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 157,575 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,048,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts: Sign Up

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $197.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $311.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $177.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $123.88 and a 1 year high of $198.07.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 14.65%.The business's revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 14,690 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total value of $2,779,935.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 365,802 shares in the company, valued at $69,224,370.48. The trade was a 3.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 51,668 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.59, for a total value of $9,744,068.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 282,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,209,159.78. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 77,476 shares of company stock worth $14,644,762 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Dbs Bank lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley is helping lead a wave of renewed AI-dealmaking optimism, with its global technology M&A head saying AI-related transactions are likely to broaden beyond chips into power, data centers, and other infrastructure. This supports the bank’s investment-banking growth narrative. Article Title

Morgan Stanley is helping lead a wave of renewed AI-dealmaking optimism, with its global technology M&A head saying AI-related transactions are likely to broaden beyond chips into power, data centers, and other infrastructure. This supports the bank’s investment-banking growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: OpenAI is reportedly preparing an IPO filing and working with Morgan Stanley as one of its bankers. That would be a high-profile mandate and could add to fees and visibility for MS if the deal moves forward. Article Title

OpenAI is reportedly preparing an IPO filing and working with Morgan Stanley as one of its bankers. That would be a high-profile mandate and could add to fees and visibility for MS if the deal moves forward. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley also raised its price target on NextEra Energy after the Dominion deal, reinforcing that the firm remains active and constructive across equity research coverage. Article Title

Morgan Stanley also raised its price target on NextEra Energy after the Dominion deal, reinforcing that the firm remains active and constructive across equity research coverage. Positive Sentiment: Financial stocks were broadly stronger in late trading, which is providing a supportive sector backdrop for Morgan Stanley. Article Title

Financial stocks were broadly stronger in late trading, which is providing a supportive sector backdrop for Morgan Stanley. Positive Sentiment: A recent CICC Research note reportedly lifted Morgan Stanley’s price target to $200 from $175 while keeping an outperform view, signaling favorable sell-side sentiment. Article Title

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Morgan Stanley, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Morgan Stanley wasn't on the list.

While Morgan Stanley currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here