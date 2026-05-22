ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $4.74 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 28,791 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Trimble were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Trimble by 9.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Trimble by 41.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 31.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Get Trimble alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Trimble from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.00.

View Our Latest Report on Trimble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,952.68. This represents a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at $796,385.18. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 31,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,167 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $55.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trimble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trimble wasn't on the list.

While Trimble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here