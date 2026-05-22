ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $5.53 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH - Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,895 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned approximately 0.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $134.57 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.12. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.95. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.06 and a 12 month high of $247.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.71 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.68%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Manhattan Associates from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Manhattan Associates from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $208.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Manhattan Associates

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 7,300 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $1,016,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,468,488.75. The trade was a 10.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc NASDAQ: MANH is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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