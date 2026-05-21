ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $61.65 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

ABN Amro Investment Solutions decreased its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 109,605 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 0.9% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned 0.12% of Realty Income worth $61,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 586.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income's payout ratio is 266.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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