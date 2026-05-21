ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $73.77 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 459.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,391 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 176,086 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Home Depot were worth $73,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $310.66 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $328.56 and its 200-day moving average is $352.55. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $309.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $454.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $372.29.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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