ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $79.06 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,284 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.2% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in S&P Global were worth $79,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $893,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.5%

SPGI stock opened at $416.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

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