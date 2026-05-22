ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $8.76 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,868 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 206.8% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock worth $657,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company's stock worth $233,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,969 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 162.1% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,378,540 shares of the company's stock worth $427,871,000 after acquiring an additional 852,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 162.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,059 shares of the company's stock worth $340,505,000 after acquiring an additional 678,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 611.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,100 shares of the company's stock worth $300,120,000 after acquiring an additional 614,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Key MongoDB News

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target on MongoDB to $335 from $260, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s medium-term upside even while keeping a neutral rating. Benzinga report on Robert W. Baird price target increase

Robert W. Baird raised its price target on MongoDB to from $260, signaling continued confidence in the stock’s medium-term upside even while keeping a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital also lifted its target to $360 from $285, citing MongoDB’s durable growth potential and a strong position in the database market. Yahoo Finance article on BMO Capital view

BMO Capital also lifted its target to from $285, citing MongoDB’s durable growth potential and a strong position in the database market. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary around MongoDB’s AI push highlights new capabilities in Atlas, including AI-focused integrations and performance upgrades, which could strengthen its long-term competitive moat. Yahoo Finance article on MongoDB AI data push

Recent commentary around MongoDB’s AI push highlights new capabilities in Atlas, including AI-focused integrations and performance upgrades, which could strengthen its long-term competitive moat. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish articles argue the recent selloff may reflect a valuation reset rather than a deterioration in fundamentals, with Atlas growth and recurring revenue still supporting the investment case. Motley Fool article on MongoDB repricing

Several bullish articles argue the recent selloff may reflect a valuation reset rather than a deterioration in fundamentals, with Atlas growth and recurring revenue still supporting the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: MongoDB remains in a post-earnings consolidation phase after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results earlier this month, so investors may be reassessing how much future growth is already priced in.

MongoDB remains in a post-earnings consolidation phase after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results earlier this month, so investors may be reassessing how much future growth is already priced in. Negative Sentiment: The stock weakened in the latest session despite the broader market rising, suggesting some near-term profit taking or valuation pressure after a strong run. Zacks article on MDB stock decline

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Zacks Research upgraded MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $370.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $440.00 to $275.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $455.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $373.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDB

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $390,450.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,107.69. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $1,889,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 470,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,322,822.08. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,744,791. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Trading Down 3.5%

MDB stock opened at $317.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -360.80 and a beta of 1.48. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.43 and a 1-year high of $444.72. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $267.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The firm's revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report).

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