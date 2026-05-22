ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $8.84 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 246.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,700 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 252,960 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in AT&T were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after buying an additional 3,585,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,775,045 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,143,407,000 after buying an additional 2,704,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,607,835 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,852,765,000 after buying an additional 370,455 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,632,932,000 after buying an additional 4,584,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,559,566 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,371,322,000 after purchasing an additional 691,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company's 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Key Headlines Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T announced a $19 billion California fiber and wireless expansion through 2030, a major infrastructure commitment that could support future growth and network quality.

AT&T announced a $19 billion California fiber and wireless expansion through 2030, a major infrastructure commitment that could support future growth and network quality. Positive Sentiment: The company launched Build-A-Plan, a flexible wireless package that could help AT&T attract budget-conscious customers and reduce churn.

The company launched Build-A-Plan, a flexible wireless package that could help AT&T attract budget-conscious customers and reduce churn. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T sued California to end its obligation to offer traditional copper phone service to new customers, a move that may help modernization but could draw regulatory pushback.

AT&T sued California to end its obligation to offer traditional copper phone service to new customers, a move that may help modernization but could draw regulatory pushback. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary remained mixed, including cautionary remarks from Jim Cramer, but these views are not tied to a major change in fundamentals.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

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AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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