ABN Amro Investment Solutions Increases Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 558.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company's stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fair Isaac from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,619.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This trade represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE FICO opened at $1,241.39 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,079.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,414.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $870.01 and a 52 week high of $1,998.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The firm had revenue of $691.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

Further Reading

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