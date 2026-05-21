ABN Amro Investment Solutions Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,852 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 62,159 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Greenberg Financial Group acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company's stock worth $913,484,000 after purchasing an additional 151,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE JNJ opened at $229.22 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $251.71. The company's 50 day moving average price is $234.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 60.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here