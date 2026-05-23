ABN Amro Investment Solutions Invests $2.41 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,378 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $142,688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,219,557 shares of the energy company's stock worth $4,124,870,000 after purchasing an additional 414,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,007,073 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,411,542,000 after purchasing an additional 377,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,025,609 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $475,633,000 after purchasing an additional 359,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 816,028 shares of the energy company's stock worth $191,750,000 after buying an additional 285,062 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $293.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,143,800. The trade was a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,622,720. The trade was a 25.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $240.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $300.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $263.41 and its 200-day moving average is $228.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 38.95% and a net margin of 7.23%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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