ABN Amro Investment Solutions Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,038 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,029 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $384,096,000 after acquiring an additional 94,645 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AMETEK by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 268,096 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,853 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AMETEK by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $197,085,000 after purchasing an additional 94,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.43 and a 1 year high of $243.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.08.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. AMETEK's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AME

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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