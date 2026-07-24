ABN Amro Investment Solutions Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Birkenstock by 1,161.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 99.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 988 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Birkenstock

In related news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,155.50. This represents a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Birkenstock Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of NYSE:BIRK opened at $40.64 on Friday. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.12). Birkenstock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 16.26%.The business had revenue of $714.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Birkenstock from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Birkenstock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $51.00 target price on Birkenstock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.57.

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Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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