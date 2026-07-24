ABN Amro Investment Solutions Makes New Investment in Allegion PLC $ALLE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $547,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. The trade was a 31.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore raised Allegion to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $160.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allegion

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $154.43 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $134.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.850-9.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

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