ABN Amro Investment Solutions Makes New Investment in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,868 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,778 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,089 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $364,827.84. This represents a 29.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James F. Oneil sold 7,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $402,017.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,571.40. The trade was a 80.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,118 shares of company stock worth $1,989,532. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FirstEnergy stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of FirstEnergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.69.

View Our Latest Report on FE

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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