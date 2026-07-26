ABN Amro Investment Solutions Makes New Investment in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SW. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 4.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 22,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company's stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Smurfit Westrock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Smurfit Westrock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

Shares of Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The firm's 50-day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Smurfit Westrock's dividend payout ratio is currently 251.39%.

Smurfit Westrock Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Smurfit Westrock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Smurfit Westrock wasn't on the list.

While Smurfit Westrock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here