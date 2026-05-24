ABN Amro Investment Solutions Purchases 10,796 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 211.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,895 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Alan Kennedy sold 19,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,559,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 183,097 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,420,695.41. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 116,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.48, for a total value of $21,167,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,687,414 shares in the company, valued at $307,919,306.72. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,571,688 shares of company stock worth $576,654,105. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.32.

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Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $294.97 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $199.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.21. The company has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.38 and a fifty-two week high of $298.32.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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