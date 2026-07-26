ABN Amro Investment Solutions Purchases 133,894 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,111 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 133,894 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $95,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,396,496,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,794,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796,814 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,800 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,516,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $352.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $353.37. The firm has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business's 50 day moving average price is $323.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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